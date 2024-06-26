Most Powerful Bentley Ever: the new Continental GT Speed V8 Hybrid

The all-new Continental GT Speed drops the 659-hp W12 in favour of a 782-hp V8 hybrid powertrain, making it the most powerful production winged-B ever.

Bentley Motors have introduced the fourth-generation Continental GT Speed, the suffix meant to redefine the ultimate blend of supercar performance, handcrafted luxury, and everyday usability. For the first time ever, the coupé’s convertible counterpart has also been introduced. The new models gets a comprehensive redesign with clean detailing staying true to the modern design and lines established by the coach-built Bacalar and Batur.

The biggest revision to the face of the Continental GT in two decades is that it is the first mainstream Bentley with single headlights since the 1950s. But, the highlight sits just behind the grille.

The Continental GT Speed V8 Hybrid packs an all-new ultra-performance hybrid powertrain with 782 hp and 1,000 Nm. It mates a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with a 140-kW (190-hp) electric motor, an eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive, and a 25.9-kWh battery pack (mounted behind the rear axle). The coupé weighs 2,459 kg but that number belies its performance. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes just 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 335 km/h. The GTC drop-top takes 3.4 seconds and has its top speed limited to 285 km/h. Another benefit is 81 km of usable electric-only range and a total range of more than 850 km. Full electric mode is usable at speeds of up to 140 km/h and with up to 75 per cent of throttle application.

The performance of the powertrain is matched by a new chassis system, with new two-chamber air springs paired with new dual-valve dampers, along with Bentley Dynamic Ride—using 48-volt active anti-roll control, an eLSD, and torque vectoring. These are supported by a 49:51, rear-biased weight distribution for the first time in the car’s history. The Continental GT Speed V8 Hybrid also employs large brake discs and callipers, with carbon-ceramic rotors optionally available. Wheels are 22 inches as standard with a selection of designs and finishes on offer.

Bentley India should have order books open. The configurator is also live. Expect a base ex-showroom price north of Rs 4.5 crore.

Bentley Continental GT Speed V8 Hybrid Top-speed Run

With the incredible support of the Norwegian highways authority (Statens Vegvesen) and the Norwegian police, the Ryfylke Tunnel in Rogaland county, Norway was secured for the top-speed attempt with the new Continental GT Speed. The Ryfylke Tunnel is the world’s longest sub-sea road tunnel at 14.4 km long, and the deepest tunnel of any kind in the world—descending to 292 metres below sea level. Rounds of engineering analysis and simulation evaluated the airflow around the car at high speed in an enclosed tube to ensure safety. Then, in April, a team from Bentley and supporting suppliers headed to Norway to run the new Continental GT Speed through the tunnel, as part of the creation of a launch film for the new car. Running on renewable second-generation biofuel, and charged with electricity from fully-renewable sources, the car went from a standstill to its 335 km/h top speed in just 33 seconds. Several runs were completed for filming, in so doing establishing a new unofficial speed record for a car in a tunnel.