Bentley Batur Convertible by Mulliner Unveiled

The Bentley Batur Convertible is the third modern Bentley handcrafted by Mulliner. H. J. Mulliner & Co were a well-known British coach-builder operating from Bedford Park, Chiswick, West London, before becoming the personal commissioning department of Bentley. Mulliner’s recent resurgence started in 2020 with the Bacalar convertible, which was followed by the Batur coupé in 2022. It is fitting that Bentley have chosen to unveil the Batur Convertible in 2024, the third in the Mulliner series.

The Bentley Batur Convertible by Mulliner, or Batur Convertible for short, has the same front-end design as the Batur coupé, without the roof, of course. Limited to just 16 units worldwide, the Batur Convertible will offer nearly limitless customisation options to the extremely well-heeled clientele who have spoken for one. The Batur Convertible is also one of the last cars to feature the 6.0-litre W12 engine.

As for the customisation, the entire Mulliner colour palette is available and then there’s the option of paint-to-sample and even hand-painted graphics. The exterior brightware (grille, window garnish etc) can be any mix of light and dark, satin or gloss or even titanium. Optional graduated contrast colour for the front grille creates an ombre effect. As expected, you can even specify the roof material. The interior options include 3D-printed rose gold in key touch points such as the drive mode selector and Bentley’s unique Organ Stop vent control.

The engine is going to be one of the last few of the W12s ever made by Bentley. The twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre 12-cylinder motor pumps out 750 hp and 1,000 Nm in its final form, thanks to a revised intake system, upgraded turbochargers, new intercoolers and extensive recalibration of the ECU. There’s a titanium full-system exhaust and an eight-speed DCT.

The car in the pictures is the Batur Convertible Car #0, the engineering development car.