Mercedes-Benz G-Class Stronger Than Diamonds Edition Launched for Valentine’s Day

The venerable Mercedes-Benz G-Class keeps getting special editions, despite being one of the most in-demand Mercedes-Benz off-road models ever made; on Mercedes-Benz’s German website, the category is referred to as “SUV & Geländewagen”, which means even Mercedes don’t consider this to be a mere SUV. The “Stronger Than Diamonds Edition” is the perfect gift for the super-wealthy to give to their spouses…or lovers (we are not judging).

What do these lucky recipients get upon taking delivery of the “Stronger Than Diamonds Edition” G-wagen? Well, for starters, it comes in a rosewood grey magno paint finish developed exclusively for it. Of course, there are 25-carat diamonds set into the stainless-steel door locking pins, and embossed diamond logos on exterior door-handles. This is followed by a special key-fob, a black nappa leather interior with rose-coloured contrast stitching, deep-pile floor mats, illuminated sills with “STRONGER THAN DIAMONDS” text. Customers even receive a certificate from the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) assuring that the diamonds are ethically sourced, so you can rest easy on your satin-sheeted bed with a clear conscience.

This edition is based on the G 500, packing a 3,982 cc bi-turbo V8 petrol engine pumping out 421 hp and 610 Nm. This version of the G hits 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds before reaching an electronically-limited top speed of 210 km/h. The price in Germany is €175,000 (Rs 1.57 crore approx).

Despite being in production for nearly half a century, the old Mercedes-Benz off-roader shows no signs of waning popularity and the marque keeps coming out with special editions to celebrate their evergreen box. Just last year the 5,00,000th G-Class rolled off the production line at Magna-Steyr’s plant in Graz, Austria. Soon after, there was a ‘Final Edition’ celebrating 30 years of V8-powered G-Class, which received a V8 for the first-time in 1993.