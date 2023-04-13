Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance vs Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid – V8 PHEV Spec Comparo

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance vehicle from the German automaker has finally been released in the Indian market. The vehicle boasts a majestic exterior and a potent plug-in hybrid drivetrain. It also receives a plush cabin with a variety of technological amenities. Here, the elegant Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid from Porsche competes against the super sedan. Which one should you pick, then ?
|Car
|Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance
|Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
|Price
|Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom)
|Rs 2.76 crore (ex-showroom)
|Powertrain
|4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8, plug-in hybrid, 400-volt, 13.1-kWh battery, 150-kW electric motor (204 hp, 320 Nm), 10-kW (14-hp) ISG
|4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8, plug-in hybrid. 400-volt, 17.9-kWh battery, 100-kW electric motor (136 hp, 440 Nm)
|Max Power
|843 hp
|700 hp
|Max Torque
|1470 Nm
|870 Nm
|Transmission
|Nine-speed, dual-clutch automatic, all-wheel drive
|Eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic, all-wheel drive
|Weight
|2380 kg
|2350 kg
|0-100 km/h
|2.9 seconds
|3.2 seconds
The AMG GT 63 S E Performance is 5,054 mm long, has a wheelbase of 2,951 mm, and stores 65-litre of fuel. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has a length of 5,049 mm, a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, and a fuel storage capacity of 80 litre.
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance offers a grey-colored four-seater cabin with a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, four circular AC vents on the dashboard, red accents, and a center console with an armrest.
The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid gets a blacked-out cabin with silver accents, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a minimalist dashboard with a clock on it. Both cars come with a panoramic sunroof.
The AMG GT 63 S E Performance features a slatted chrome grille, a long hood, swept-back LED headlights, 20/21-inch alloy wheels, quad exhaust tips, and a charging port flap on the rear bumper.
The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid features a sloping roofline, a large air vent, door-mounted ORVMs, and 21-inch star-spoked alloy wheels in addition to LED headlights and LED taillights.
In India, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance carries a price tag of Rs 3.3 crore (ex-showroom), while the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is priced at Rs 2.76 crore (ex-showroom). There is a whopping Rs 54 lakh price difference between both the cars.
Story: Vaibhav Kashyap
