Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance vs Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid – V8 PHEV Spec Comparo

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance vehicle from the German automaker has finally been released in the Indian market. The vehicle boasts a majestic exterior and a potent plug-in hybrid drivetrain. It also receives a plush cabin with a variety of technological amenities. Here, the elegant Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid from Porsche competes against the super sedan. Which one should you pick, then ?

Car Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Price Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom) Rs 2.76 crore (ex-showroom) Powertrain 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8, plug-in hybrid, 400-volt, 13.1-kWh battery, 150-kW electric motor (204 hp, 320 Nm), 10-kW (14-hp) ISG 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8, plug-in hybrid. 400-volt, 17.9-kWh battery, 100-kW electric motor (136 hp, 440 Nm) Max Power 843 hp 700 hp Max Torque 1470 Nm 870 Nm Transmission Nine-speed, dual-clutch automatic, all-wheel drive Eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic, all-wheel drive Weight 2380 kg 2350 kg 0-100 km/h 2.9 seconds 3.2 seconds

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance is 5,054 mm long, has a wheelbase of 2,951 mm, and stores 65-litre of fuel. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has a length of 5,049 mm, a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, and a fuel storage capacity of 80 litre.



The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance offers a grey-colored four-seater cabin with a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, four circular AC vents on the dashboard, red accents, and a center console with an armrest.

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid gets a blacked-out cabin with silver accents, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a minimalist dashboard with a clock on it. Both cars come with a panoramic sunroof.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance features a slatted chrome grille, a long hood, swept-back LED headlights, 20/21-inch alloy wheels, quad exhaust tips, and a charging port flap on the rear bumper.

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid features a sloping roofline, a large air vent, door-mounted ORVMs, and 21-inch star-spoked alloy wheels in addition to LED headlights and LED taillights.

In India, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance carries a price tag of Rs 3.3 crore (ex-showroom), while the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is priced at Rs 2.76 crore (ex-showroom). There is a whopping Rs 54 lakh price difference between both the cars.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



Also read: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance PHEV V8 Launched