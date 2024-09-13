Mahindra Thar Roxx 0001 Auction: The First Production Unit to be Auctioned off for Charity

Just like the three-door Mahindra Thar in 2020, the new five-door Mahindra Thar Roxx 0001 is heading to the auction block.

Mahindra know how to capture the imaginations of their prospective customers, which is evident from the length of the waiting list whenever a new Mahindra model comes to the market. The latest Mahindra is the new five-door Thar Roxx, and the first production unit, the Mahindra Thar Roxx 0001 (0001 refers to the VIN of the vehicle) is heading to auction.

Whatever the winning bid for the Mahindra Thar Roxx 0001, Mahindra will match it and all proceeds will go to a charity of the winner’s choice from the following options: Naandi Foundation (Empowering Girls and Women), BAIF Development Research Foundation (Watershed and Rural Livelihood Development), Watershed Organization Trust (Integrated Water Resource Management and Agriculture), or UNITED WAY MUMBAI (Promoting Road Safety).

The spec of Mahindra Thar Roxx 0001 is a top-of-the-line AX7L diesel automatic 4×4, and the winner will be able to specify the colour they want. There will also be a badge bearing Anand Mahindra’s signature on the Mahindra Thar Roxx 0001. Registration for the online auction opened on 12 September 2024 and the bidding will take place between 15 and 16 September 2024. Bidders can visit Mahindra’s website to register for the auction.

When the Mahindra Thar three-door was launched in 2020, its first production unit was also auctioned off, with the winning bid being a staggering Rs 1.1 crore. The vehicle went to Aakash Minda, who is the CEO of Interior and plastics and Spark Minda, which is one of India’s leading automotive component manufacturers. The Mahindra Thar Roxx 0001 is also expected to fetch a pretty penny, though it is fruitless to speculate the winning bid.

The Thar Roxx is offered with either petrol or diesel engines. There is the 2.0-litre mStallion, turbo-petrol, direct-injection (TGDi), which only comes with rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and two transmission choices: manual (162 hp/330 Nm) or automatic (177 hp/380 Nm). The other engine option is the 2.2-litre mHawk, turbo-diesel which is offered with either 4×4 or RWD. The low-output (152 hp/330 Nm) version comes with either a manual or an automatic transmission while the high-output version (175 hp/370 Nm) comes only with an automatic.

