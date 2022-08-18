Mahindra Scorpio Classic Set For Launch

The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been revealed with several updates and is slated for launch on 20 August.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be launched in a new avatar in the Indian market, offered in two variants: the Classic S and Classic S11. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be offered in five colours. The SUV comes with the host of updated equipment and features as well, making for a more premium feel in the cabin. There are few tweaks which include the new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, new upper and lower mesh grill design, new spoiler integrated roof, redesigned front bumper, new fog-lamp housings, wing-mirrors with integrated turn-indicators, chrome bezels and chrome on the tail-gate. The interior has a combination of black and beige now and comes with three seating layout options: two seven-seater and one nine-seater.

The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is powered by a new all-aluminium GEN-2 mHawk diesel engine which produces 132 hp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the new engine is 14 per cent more fuel efficient, apart from being 55 kilos lighter.