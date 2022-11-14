Hyundai Introduces E-GMP

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) have announced the introduction of its dedicated BEV platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) for India. Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be HMI’s first model to be introduced on the E-GMP Platform and becoming the latest BEV from the brand. We have already seen this platform in the Kia EV6 guise.



Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been driving the smart revolution of automobiles in the country for the last two and a half decades; and has continued to invest in the introduction of mobility solutions that delight customers. Our Electric Mobility campaign in India began in 2019 with the launch of India’s 1st Electric SUV – Hyundai KONA Electric. As we continue to challenge possibilities and dynamics of mobility, our pursuit of innovation is perfectly reflected in the Electric Global Modular Platform – E-GMP. With the introduction of E-GMP to India, we will be able to provide customers with advanced battery electric vehicles, derived from a platform that is modular, scalable and versatile. Conceptualised and engineered to pivot the future transformation of Electric Mobility, E-GMP will usher in a new league of Electric Vehicles for the smart new age customers in India.”

The E-GMP platform comprises vehicle chassis that includes – battery, motor and power electric system. The battery system features an advanced battery pack offering high range, while the bi-directional charging plug allows the high-voltage battery to power various electronic appliances. The E-GMP platform also features an integrated charging control unit (ICCU) that charges both the high-voltage battery as well as auxiliary battery. With an inherent modular DNA, E-GMP is capable of forming the underpinnings of vehicles with different body types and through the innovative interior packaging the vehicles will feature a flat floor, slim cockpit and a flexible yet spacious cabin. E-GMP has been developed on 4 key pillars of: modularity, performance, reliability and usability





Modularity– The advanced architecture of E-GMP and its modular systems will enable the flexible development of multiple vehicles that cater to diverse customer needs. Further, with the modularity of this platform, multiple high-range battery options can be configured by adding or removing standard battery modules.

Designed for Performance – The company claims E-GMP has been designed to deliver enhanced driving dynamics with improved cornering performance and driving stability at high speeds that is achieved through optimal weight distribution between front and rear. Through its low mounted battery pack the platform delivers a low centre of gravity, thereby enhancing cornering performance. On the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the electric motor achieves a top speed of 185 km/h. With the use of a 5-link rear suspension the platform is able to deliver good ride comfort and handling. Further, with E-GMP customers can enjoy the benefits of fast charging that can charge up to 80 per cent in 18 Minutes (with a 350 kW DC charger).

Reliability – Engineered to deliver superior levels of structural strength and integrity, E-GMP has been developed with:

Front energy absorption zone – that is built to deform and absorb shocks for passenger safety

Energy distribution structure – that features an efficient front energy distribution structure to prevent deformation of passenger cabin area

Battery protective structure – the application of Ultra High-Strength Steel structure around battery pack offers enhanced safety

8-point battery mounting – has been incorporated to enhance battery safety through sturdy battery-to-floor connection

Maximised Usability for Superior Comfort – E-GMP offers maximised interior space with a long wheelbase. By shifting the AC system to the engine bay, E-GMP will also offer increased cabin space. Through its flat floor construct, E-GMP enhances seating comfort and by removing the centre tunnel, middle passenger on the rear seat can sit more comfortably.

