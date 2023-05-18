Hybrid Nirvana

Discover all the features of the new Lexus NX 350h which boasts of enhanced luxury and innovative technologies

Story: Kurt Morris

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Lexus have been at the forefront of promoting hybrid cars in India with their extensive range of hybrid vehicles. From the luxurious ES sedan to the spacious RX SUV, they offer hybrid models that combine excellent fuel efficiency with impressive performance and features. Lexus have led the charge with their innovative hybrid technology as the demand for eco-friendly vehicles continues to rise in India.

Even though electric cars are becoming more and more popular, hybrids still have a number of advantages over them. Compared to electric vehicles, hybrids have a greater driving range and they refuel faster, making them a more sensible option for long-distance travel. Hybrids are a more practical solution for the mass market since they provide the advantages of lower emission and improved fuel efficiency without the requirement for a substantial infrastructure overhaul.

The Lexus NX 350h is a hybrid SUV that combines the strength and adaptability of an SUV with the fuel economy and environmental friendliness of a hybrid. The all-new NX 350h is a top competitor in the hybrid SUV market because of its larger size, opulent features, and new-age technology.

The Lexus NX 350h comes in an elegant and sharp modern design that exudes refinement and luxury. Every component of the NX 350h, from its prominent spindle grille to its athletic lines and graceful curves, has been meticulously designed to give it a dynamic and stunning appearance. The hybrid SUV is a great choice for people looking for both style and substance because of its superior materials and fit-and-finish throughout its roomy and comfy cabin. The swept-back LED headlamps, on the other hand, are more slender and sharper like a Katana sword. To give the side-panels a cleaner appearance, Lexus have minimized the character lines. The design of the LED tail-lights that run across the rear could have been more distinctive, though.

The interior of this car has been meticulously crafted and of the highest quality. A stylish and comfy cabin is the result of an expert use of premium material such as leather, wood, and soft-touch plastic. It’s a delight to drive and ride in, thanks to the roomy, luxurious interior, which includes a user-friendly infotainment system, a lot of storage, and cutting-edge safety and driver-assistance technology. The NX is no exception to Lexus’ reputation for outstanding interior design, with its focus on comfort, convenience, and aesthetics setting a new benchmark in the compact luxury SUV sector.

The large 14-inch infotainment display greets you as soon as you enter the cabin. The display is intuitive, offering a high-quality resolution screen. It is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can connect your smartphone with ease. On the windscreen of the SUV, there is a clear, colour head-up display with three different layout themes. There is also a 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, a digital driver’s console, a 3D surround camera, ventilated seats, and a second storage space between the two front seats, among other features. A brand-new steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls is featured on the NX 350h. One unique feature in this car is the innovative E-Latch system which replaces traditional door-handles with electronic switches, giving a sleek and futuristic touch to the SUV.

The ADAS system equips the NX 350h with a variety of safety features, including lane departure alert, lane tracking assist, and pre-collision warning, much like its rivals. There is also a smart illumination package for the headlamps as well as a blind spot warning system.

The Lexus NX 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder engine producing 190 hp but with the added benefit of two electric motors, one on each axle. The front motor generates 182 hp while the rear one produces 54 hp, resulting in an output of 243 hp and 239 Nm of torque. According to Lexus, the NX 350h can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds, which is respectable considering its size. Lexus have paired the NX 350h with a CVT, prioritizing efficiency. The SUV boasts of an impressive fuel economy of over 18 km/l. While we were driving for our photo shoot, the average went up to 21 km/l.

The driving experience is designed to be comfortable and seamless and the engine accelerates smoothly. There are three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. Without a doubt, the SUV is more aware and responsive in the last mode. Even though the engine is pretty refined, it tends to get noisy if you press the gas pedal all the way down and force it to go outside its comfort zone. But this being the F-Sport version of the NX, the ride quality was on the harsher side for a luxury SUV.

When you turn on the ignition, the SUV instantly enters EV mode and stays there for a range of 30 to 40 kilometres. The petrol engine then enters the picture. The move from electric to fuel is seamless. Maintaining its commitment to comfort, the NX 350h protects its occupants with a smooth ride that makes short work of bumps and undulations. The fact that body-roll is well under control and the car does not bounce around while taking corners impressed us. The NX 350h demonstrated its road-holding abilities with its all-wheel-drive system by providing plenty of grip as the tyres and suspension operate in unison.

Unquestionably, the Lexus NX 350h is among the top hybrid SUVs now available in the Indian market. It is a good option for our roads due to its exceptional fuel efficiency, comfortable ride quality, and great road-holding characteristics. It is an attractive option for those looking for an opulent yet environmentally responsible SUV thanks to its cutting-edge technology, exquisite design, and plush amenities. At Rs 74.24 lakh, we genuinely believe it is in a league of its own.