Honda Amaze 2022 – The Desirable Urban Car

The Honda Amaze has been received well by the Indian market since its launch. Here is what’s new about its latest iteration

Anyone settled into the urban life will understand the benefits of a small car. Easy to manage, frugal on fuel, and trouble-free to park; what is not to like about it? Honda fans got a reason to celebrate when the manufacturer launched the Amaze because, in addition to the aforementioned small car characteristics, the Amaze also offered the style and class that only the larger cars, specifically sedans, can provide.

The Honda Amaze is a handsome car and in its latest 2022 iteration it features some radical styling updates that not only improve the car’s visual appeal but also supplement its functionality. For example, the lighting has been upgraded. Now the car gets automatic projector headlights, LED daytime running lights (DRL) and fog-lights, and C-shaped LED tail-lamps. The bodywork of the car has not gone under the knife and continues to retain its sleek and sharp silhouette and the new 15-inch alloy wheels are a welcome addition that further enhances the car’s road presence.

Small car equals small cabin? Certainly not in the case of the Honda Amaze. Up to five adults can be seated in comfort with no complaints about leg-room and the premium fabric upholstery elevates the Amaze’s cabin experience. It is evident that Honda have paid considerable attention to the car’s interior. The dashboard is finished using premium material and rounded off with satin silver and chrome highlights. The crown jewel of the interior is without doubt the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is equipped with the latest in entertainment options and smartphone connectivity, including Android Auto. To add to the convenience, Honda have supplied a multi-function steering wheel that lets one answer calls and toggle through music without taking the hands off the wheel or the eyes off the road. Additionally, the driver also gets tilt steering and seat height adjustment that enables them to fine-tune their driving position. Honda have thrown in something for the enthusiast as well because some variants of this car get paddle shifters.

For those weekend getaways and long drives, comfort is of the essence, as is room for luggage. The Amaze’s cavernous boot with its 420-litre capacity takes care of the latter. As for comfort and convenience, the list of features on offer includes automatic climate control, cruise control, ceiling lamps, and rear parking camera with guidelines, among others.

Safety is another important aspect for the modern car-buyer and Honda have left no stones unturned in that respect either. The Amaze is built on a robust ACE (Advanced Compatibility Engineering) chassis and comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and ISOFIX seats as standard equipment. Even the threat of theft is neutralized with an ECU immobilizer.

Customers get to choose between two engine options: either a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine or a 1.5-litre

i-DTEC diesel mill. The former develops 90 PS at 6,000 rpm while the latter churns out a maximum of 100 PS at 3,600 rpm. Enjoy the thrill of shifting through a five-speed manual transmission or sit back and relax with the convenience of a continuously variable transmission (CVT); these choices are available for both engines. Honda engines strike a good balance between performance and fuel economy. The petrol engine returns up to 18.6 km/litre (claimed) while the diesel unit is good for as much as 24.7 km/litre (claimed).

The Amaze is an all-rounder when it comes to ride quality and handling dynamics. Honda have yet again struck the right balance to make this car comfortable over poor roads and exciting along the twisties. The Amaze is a testimony to the trademark Japanese style and efficiency that Honda are renowned for. With improved styling, a plush interior, peppy engines, and a fairly long equipment list, the Honda Amaze continues to dazzle the urban buyer with its ease of use. Good levels of quality and amazing value.