You Won’t Believe How Much Power the Hyundai i20 N Packs!

A 200-plus hp compact car may seem like a dream but the new Hyundai i20 N is set to be just that.

A high-performance version of the popular i20 hatchback, the Hyundai i20 N, is being readied with tests already underway with a prototype model in full camo doing test runs in the cold north. The new i20 N will follow the introduction of the all-new i20 in its latest generation that is already undergoing testing in various global markets. The prototype of the all-new i20 N is being tested under extreme conditions on a frozen lake in northern Sweden. Additional testing of the i20 N prototype was performed by Hyundai Motorsport’s World Rally Championship (WRC) driver Thierry Neuville.

On driving the new Hyundai i20 N, Neuville said, “Very interesting car. Very precise. Very easy handling. The engine is revving nicely and the noise is very interesting as well. I’m looking forward to get this one to drive in WRC!”

The design of the new Hyundai i20 N has been inspired by the i20 WRC and RM19. While changes to its dimensions will be minimal – we doubt it will be within the 4,000-mm length bracket – we do hope to see a massive punch being delivered from the powertrain. After all, the Veloster N was also shown recently with a new eight-speed N DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission for maximum fun from the potent 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

While that 2.0 won’t make it here, the 1.6-litre, turbo-petrol, four-cylinder engine will. It is expected to sit under the bonnet of the new Hyundai i20N and deliver more than 200 hp and 250 Nm of torque in its road car guise, with around 275 hp in WRC competition guise – that won’t be for sale. We expect to see a choice of both manual and an N DCT automatic transmission.

We hope to see the car revealed shortly after the pandemic lockdowns ease off in a phased manner.