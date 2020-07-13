Yes, the Toyota Corolla Cross is Real and it is a Corolla SUV

You read that right! The Toyota Corolla Cross is the new compact SUV in the Japanese automotive giant’s global portfolio.

If you were looking for an exciting crossover SUV bearing a reputed name but unlike any other, the new Toyota Corolla Cross is exactly what you didn’t expect to find even knowing what you were looking for. The global premiere of the new model took place in Thailand, where sales have now commenced. The new Toyota Corolla Cross will be launched in a growing number of other markets, going forward. Whether India is on the list remains to be seen.

The Toyota Corolla Cross is based on the, well, iconic Corolla – a global bestseller. In fact, the global bestseller. Since its launch in Japan in 1966, the Corolla has sold a cumulative total of 48 million units or more, in multiple body-styles and avatars, in more than 150 countries and regions around the world and has been Toyota’s bestselling car for a while. The Corolla continued to evolve with the needs of the times and the regions it was sold in. With the growing demand of SUVs, Toyota saw fit to add a new Corolla model to the popular series. While the Corolla Altis, at one point of time in India, fit the “description” of an SUV – very briefly – thanks to its length, displacement and ground clearance, the new Toyota Corolla Cross will surely allow customers to take on their diverse lifestyles head-on and properly description.

With “Corolla Meets SUV” being the key phrase for the development of the Toyota Corolla Cross, the model was designed as a new type of SUV that “combines dignified sturdiness in the exterior, and utility in a manner that exceeds customer expectations.” It is built on the GA-C platform, part of the TNGA (Toyota New Generation Architecture) and that enables the Corolla Cross to achieve high-quality performance with a comfortable ride, and outstanding quietness. In addition, the Toyota Corolla Cross provides a spacious cabin, easy ingress and egress, class-leading luggage space suitable for all scenarios, and safety equipment inherited from the Corolla series. Doubtless, the new model will bring forward the comfort, utility, and peace of mind for customers thanks to its legendary reliability.

The new Toyota Corolla Cross packs key technologies apart from the TNGA platform. These are tconnect by Toyota, the Multi-stage Hybrid powertrain and Toyota Safety Sense. Speaking of the powertrain, the Thai market gets the fourth-generation Multi-stage Hybrid set-up – similar to the Prius – with the 2ZR-FXE 1.8-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with VVT-i, making 98 hp and 142 Nm, paired to an electric motor, with a combined peak output of 100 kW, or 136 hp, and 207 Nm. An e-CVT automatic handles transmission duties. A 1.8-litre conventional petrol is also offered in the base variant. Prices start from ฿ 959,000 (Rs 22.92 lakh), with the Hybrid models starting from ฿ 10,19,000 (Rs 24.35 lakh). Seven exterior colours and two interior colours are on offer.

Daizo Kameyama, Chief Engineer in charge of development, commented, “Now that the Corolla Cross has newly joined the Corolla family, we sincerely hope that our customers will warmly welcome the vehicle to become part of their families: just like their partners, siblings or even friends. We wish that the Corolla Cross could assist customers in creating a new story by loading on their vehicle the people who are important to them, the luggage, and their dreams for the future.”

Toyota Motor Thailand also sell the Hilux and the Supra. Just saying.