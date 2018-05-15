World’s Fastest Aston – New Aston Martin DB11 AMR Released

Aston Martin have just released their new fastest production car, the stunning DB11 AMR. With race inspired and enhanced driving dynamics, a louder exhaust note, and an all-new shift calibration, without harming the supple ride. The DB11 AMR replaces the V12-engined DB11 as the new flagship in the range.

Aston Martin Racing (AMR) was inspired by their successful endurance program, which gave us previous models like the Vantage AMR and Vantage AMR Pro. There will also be the highly-awaited Aston Martin Rapide AMR in the future.

On the power front, the DB11 AMR is powered by the same twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12, now turned up to 639 PS which is 31 PS more than V12-engined DB11 and 129 PS more than the V8 model. The torgue remains the same as the outgoing V12 at 700 Nm, however, the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds is 0.2 seconds quicker, and the top speed of 334 km/h makes this the fastest car in Aston Martin’s current series-production range.

Visually, the exterior is all about monochrome treatment and carbon-fibre, with a dark front-grille and tail-pipes. The interior continues with the dark theme styled by a monotone leather and lime-green detailing. In addition to the standard colour, there will be three designer specifications and an exclusive AMR Signature Edition. The Signature Edition will be limited to a 100 units worldwide and will be styled extensively with carbon-fibre on the exterior and Dark Knight leather inside. The leather will carry the striking Sterling Green and Lime detailing.

Customer deliveries are slated to start for the second quarter of 2018. The standard DB11 AMR is priced at £174,995 (or Rs 1.6 crore) and the Signature Edition for £201,995 (or Rs 1.84 crore). We expect to see the new DB11 AMR replace the present DB11 in India as well. With the existing model priced at Rs 3.97 crore (ex-showroom), the AMR should comfortably eclipse the Rs 4-crore mark.

