Will Maruti Suzuki Replace The Gypsy With The New Jimny?

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has been icon for rally enthusiasts and adventure junkies for the past three decades here in India. However, with new safety laws on the forecast it may seem that the Gypsy’s days are numbered.

The car that we know as the Gypsy, or a very similar looking variant, was called the Jimny in most other markets it was released in by Maruti’s parent brand Suzuki. The second generation Suzuki Jimny is the model that the Gypsy takes after. Suzuki now have released images of the fourth generation Jimny and it’s this model that we think might replace the ageing Gypsy.

The new Jimny seems to take its styling from the box-style that’s prevalent in larger all-terrain SUVs. The chassis seems to be a ladder frame with three-link rigid axles and coil spring suspension, unlike the leaf springs on the Gypsy. There are no engine specifications given, but it it is likely that the car will come with Suzukis flat-four motor lifted from its Swift sibling,but in a more off-road focused state of tune. Also, there is a part-time four-wheel drive system with a low range transfer case for when things get muddy.

The interior has styling points from over the decades. This has resulted in the inclusion of big grab handle and chunky knobs and switches, there is also a modernized steering wheel with mounted-controls that augments the Jimny’s new age feel.

While the Jimny is poised for launch in international markets, we wonder if this new, fourth generation Jimny will replace the Gypsy here on our shores too. If it does, it will be more applicable to everyday use than the gypsy, which lacked many interior and safety features. For those interested on getting their hands on this modern interpretation of the classic Gypsy, there is hope – rumours are abound that this very Jimny has been spotted being tested in India. Watch this space for further developments.

Story: Zal Cursetji