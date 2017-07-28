Volkswagen India Export 250,000 Cars to Mexico

Volkswagen India have exported a quarter-of-a-million locally-made left-hand-drive Polo and Vento cars. The 250,000th car was a Vento.

Volkswagen India have crossed a milestone in their export programme, having exported their 250,000th India-made car to Mexico. The Polo and Vento have seen a rise in demand in many export markets. In fact, the Vento has become the third highest-selling car in the entire passenger car market in Mexico.

The Vento, built at the Chakan Plant, near Pune, replaced the Jetta Classico in the Mexican market. It has been exported to Mexico since 2013. Overall, Volkswagen India exports to over 35 countries across four continents of North America, South America, Africa and Asia, and have shipped more than 310,000 cars till date. The shipment to Mexico will be delivered by Hoegh Trigger, the largest carriers of Hoegh Autoliners which is the world’s largest pure car and truck carrier.

Andreas Lauermann, President and Managing Director, Volkswagen India Private Limited said, “The growing popularity of India-made Volkswagen cars in markets like Mexico and others lays testament to our strong focus on quality products across all our manufacturing investments worldwide in line with our think global, build local philosophy! India on its part, has offered Volkswagen a rich mix of strong local market opportunity combined with manufacturing prowess that helps us serve the world with cars that are German in their soul and local in their flavour. We continue to invest in this opportunity and look forward to more successes from India in the years to come.”

Story: Richie Fernandes