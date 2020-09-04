UFI Filters Sofima D+Fend Launched

UFI Filters Sofima D+Fend is the latest in air filtration solutions in the fight against bacteria and viruses.

The Sofima D+Fend has been designed specifically for cars. UFI Filters claim that this new product is capable of eliminating as much as 99.9 per cent of all the harmful bacteria and viruses that could be present in your car. Yes, this does include the coronavirus as well. Banking on their numerous years of experience, the manufacturer has fabricated this new filter from non-woven fabric media which is supplemented by silver and copper ions as well. While the copper ions are capable of destroying the cell barriers of viruses and bacteria, the silver ones neutralize them by penetrating their nuclei.

What sets the D+Fend apart from its competition is that the anti-microbial and anti-viral agents are integrated into the fibres itself. Sofima claim that this allows their filters to remain potent for a long time unlike the other products in the market that operate at their best only for a few life cycles. Furthermore, the filter’s non-toxic nature and effectiveness against microbes have been verified by laboratories of global repute. The D+Fend will be produced locally for the Indian market and will be available across the country.

Story: Joshua Varghese