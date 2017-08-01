Toyota Fortuner Sets Record Of Highest Monthly Sales Since Launch



Toyota Kirloskar Motor have recorded the best monthly sales figure for the Fortuner SUV since it was first introduced into the Indian market.

The Fortuner was first introduced back in 2009 and with its muscular body shape and fastidious Toyota reliability meant the large SUV was going to be quite successful. The Fortuner remained unchanged for quite some time due to its success, there were a few updates which featured cosmetic changes and the introduction of an automatic transmission did help it. The introduction of the new Fortuner in November 2016 has received great response, and the benefit of GST has been fruitful for boosting demand. Toyota have sold over 3,400 units of the new Fortuner in the month of July which is the highest monthly sales of the SUV since its launch in India.

Toyota have registered a domestic sales growth of 43 per cent in July 2017 as compared to last year. Toyota have sold over 9,300 units of the Innova, while the Etios and Corolla have also seen substantial growth. The Camry Hybrid has seen a fall in demand due to the price hike due to tax under GST framework.

Story: Sahej Patheja