Tata Motors Unveil New Sub-brand, ‘TAMO’

With the launch of TAMO, Tata Motors have established that they are ready to begin their ‘FutuReady’ journey.

TAMO will be an open platform whose primary aim will be to network with leading tech companies and global start-ups in an effort to have access to the latest trends and solutions so that they are on the same page while designing future products and services.

Tata Motors are also aiming at landing a spot among the top three passenger vehicle manufacturers in India by 2019. According to their studies, they have claimed that there will be a strong growth in the demand for hatchbacks and SUVs in the future.

The first product from the TAMO stable will be revealed at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show on March 7, 2017.