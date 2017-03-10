Tata Motors sign MoU with Volkswagen, Škoda for JV projects

Fresh off the big RaceMo announcement at the Geneva Motor Show, Tata have dropped another big piece of news. They have signed a memorandum of understanding or MoU to work on joint development projects with Volkswagen and Škoda. This long-term partnership will give Tata access to new technologies from the two members of the Volkswagen Group, and they planning on using the fruits of this alliance to service both Indian and overseas markets. While none of the brands have spelled out what all this entails, sources say that the new advanced modular platform that TaMo cars are being based on, will be derived off a small-car specific version of the VW Group’s MQB platform.

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD of Tata Motors, Matthias Mueller, CEO of Volkswagen AG and Bernhard Maier, CEO of Škoda Auto were all in attendance to sign the MoU, and shed some light on this partnership. Butschek said, “We are delighted to announce our potential cooperation with Volkswagen Group and Skoda. We strongly believe that both the companies, by working together, can leverage from each other’s strengths to create synergies and develop smart innovative solutions for the Indian and overseas market. This is in alignment with Tata Motors’ efforts to make itself ‘FutuReady’ by embracing new technologies, fostering higher platform efficiency and offering solutions that connect with the aspirations of our customers.”

Müller also spoke regarding this landmark moment, saying, “Our aim with the envisaged strategic partnership with Tata Motors is to lay the foundations in the Group and the brands that will enable us to offer customer-oriented mobility solutions in the emerging, fast-growing automobile markets, as elsewhere. By offering the appropriate products, we intend to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in very different parts of the world. That is why we are systematically pursuing our regional growth strategy.”

Maier also weighed in with his thoughts on this agreement, saying, “We are looking forward to the joint project with Tata Motors. Delegating project responsibility to Škoda underscores the great confidence of the Volkswagen Group in the ability of our brand. Together with Tata we will be specifying the concrete opportunities for collaboration over the coming months.”