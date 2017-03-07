TAMO Unveil the Racemo at Geneva

Tata Motors’ sub-brand, ‘TAMO’ have unveiled the brand’s first-ever sports car, the ‘Racemo’ at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show along with a couple of surprises. This is the 20th year for Tata Motors at the Geneva Motor Show, an apt stage for unveiling the Racemo.

Günter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, unveiled the TAMO Racemo shortly after the launch of the Tigor and Nexon. The Racemo is the first sports car to emerge from Tata Motors’ stables. The concept looks sharp and seems to have styling cues from prominent supercars. It is driven by a turbocharged Revotron engine that makes 190 PS at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 210 Nm at 2,500 rpm. TAMO claim that she can pull off a 0-100 km/h run in less than six seconds; placing it comfortably in sports-car territory.

The car is built on the MOFlex Multi-Material Sandwich (MMS) platform. The MOFlex MMS is a patented structural technology that enables TAMO to enjoy greater freedom in surface design and adopt a large-scale part integration faster and more efficiently.

The surprises didn’t end there because they also announced that the Racemo has a race version called the ‘Racemo+’. It gets better because the fans can experience the Racemo+ in Forza Horizon 3.