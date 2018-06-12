Sneak Peek: Porsche Cayenne V6 in India

We got an exclusive look at the third-generation Porsche Cayenne in its base V6 avatar. Here is what we think of it.

It was quite an interesting proposition when Porsche invited us to one of their facilities to take a closer look at the upcoming third-generation Porsche Cayenne. We were excited to see how much the Cayenne has changed and honestly, it did not disappoint.

To begin with, the new Cayenne looks much sleeker than before because Porsche have reduced the overall height and increased the overall length while retaining the same wheelbase. The new Cayenne is also wider than before. In terms of design, Porsche have taken things to the next level by drawing inspiration from their iconic 911. This has made the new Cayenne appear more streamlined. The front end features a wider grille that gives it a lower stance. The new, sleeker full-LED headlamps also add to the dynamic appearance of the Cayenne. However, the most notable design revision has happened at the back, where a new tail-lamp unit dominates the entire rear-end. Hints of the 911 can be seen in the sleeker tail-lamp unit. It also features an LED strip that connects the set of tail-lamps. Overall, the Cayenne now looks sportier compared to the earlier generation.