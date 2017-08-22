Škoda Rapid Monte Carlo Launched In India



Škoda have launched the Rapid Monte Carlo edition which is inspired by their motorsport heritage and is priced at Rs 10.75 lakh (ex-showroom).



The Škoda Rapid Monte Carlo features some unique details such as the black sporty front grille, the dual-tone 16-inch black alloy wheels, a dynamic black colour roof, tailgate spoiler and diffuser. The interior of the car is inspired by Škoda’s long motorsport heritage and fetures a flat bottom steering wheel, red and black leatherette seats, sporty stainless steel pedals and all black dashboard. The Monte Carlo also gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink and compatible with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Škoda Rapid Monte Carlo will be available with a choice of petrol and diesel motors. The turbocharged 1.5-litre TDI motor develops 110 PS and 250 Nm and will be available in a choice of five-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed twin-clutch DSG automatic gearbox. The petrol alternative is a 1.6-litre MPI which makes 105 PS and 153 Nm and will have similar transmission options.

Commenting on the launch of the Monte Carlo, Ashutosh Dixit – Director: Sales, Service & Marketing, Škoda Auto India, said, and “The new Monte Carlo is an integral part of our model offensive strategy in India. The Monte Carlo offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotional design, exquisite interiors, and host of convenience features, leading safety as well as intelligent connectivity features. The Monte Carlo is positioned at the top end of the segment and is targeted at the discerning customer who wants a premium experience.”

The pricing for the new Rapid Monte Carlo (ex-showroom) are:

1.6 MPI MT: Rs 10.75 lakh

1.6 MPI AT: Rs 11.98 lakh

1.5 TDI MT: Rs 12.46 lakh

1.5 TDI AT: Rs 13.58 lakh

Story: Sahej Patheja