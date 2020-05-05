Seven-Seater Jeep Compass in the Works

A Jeep Compass with three rows of seats may be just what the Indian market needs.

Brazilian Auto enthusiast Alvaro Matos captured this image of what seems to be a heavily-camouflaged stretched-out Jeep Compass test mule on the streets of Sao Paolo.

In India, the Jeep Compass has proven to be an extremely popular SUV since its launch back in 2017; it is the most accessible model in the Jeep line-up, bringing together comfort, capability and a premium feel. A third row with two extra seats would add that much more practicality to an already well-rounded and appealing package.

Not much is officially known about the seven-seater Jeep Compass, with no word from the manufacturer yet, but if this car does make it to our shores we expect it to share the Compass’s front end design and those distinctive squared-off wheel arches. The above spy picture suggests that the extra length for the third row is achieved by extending the rear overhang rather than lengthening the wheelbase, meaning that it will probably be built on the same platform as the standard Jeep Compass, and also share petrol and diesel engine options.

We don’t expect to see the seven-seater Jeep Compass in India before 2021, and will keep you updated on further development as they happen.