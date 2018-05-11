Rolls-Royce Cullinan Arrives

Some saw it coming, some wished it wouldn’t. But here it is. Rolls-Royce have finally revealed their first all-road, high-bodied vehicle – the “Rolls-Royce of SUVs” as they put it.

When it comes to super-luxury, one name has stood out and has stood the test of time. Rolls-Royce have already expanded from what was essentially a single model-line in the mid-2000s to several, let’s say, smaller and more accessible offerings in the past decade and a half. Now, though, they have revealed their very first SUV. The company, initially, refused to call it one, instead referring to it as their “high-bodied vehicle”. However, at the reveal, CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös referred to it as the “Rolls-Royce of SUVs”. And, rightfully so.

The Cullinan, named after the world’s largest uncut diamond, is huge, to say the very least, and, for the first time ever, is a Rolls-Royce with four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering. In tune with its heritage, the famous “Magic Carpet Ride” is carried forward. Adaptive air suspension with pro-active damping thanks to a visual processing system that scans the way ahead helps prepare the Cullinan for what lies ahead. Whatever it may be. The system also lowers the car by 40 millimetres to facilitate easy access. Once the start button is pushed, it rises up to its optimal ride height.

At over 5.3 metres long and running a 3.3-metre wheelbase, the Cullinan has just the powerplant to make quick work of effortless function. A twin-turbo V12 engine displacing 6.75 litres makes 571 PS and 850 Nm of torque. The automatic transmission powers the four-wheel drive system. No word on power distribution yet. What we do know is that it can adapt in milliseconds and continuously vary the torque to power the wheel with the most traction almost instantaneously. It can also wade through a depth of 540 mm.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan can be had as a 2+2 seater, or a five-seater. It’s also the first Roller to feature a rear seat that folds down. The boot volume is either 526 litres or 600 litres, with a maximum of 1,936 litres on offer. No word on price, or variants, but we expect something around Rs 6.5 crore onward. And, as hinted earlier, an extended wheelbase model should follow.

Need to Know – Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Price: Rs 6.5 crore (onward, estimated)

Engine: 6,749 cc, V12, twin-turbo petrol

Max Power: 571 PS at 5,000 rpm

Max Torque: 850 Nm at 1.600 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed, automatic, all-wheel drive

Dimensions (LxWxH): 5,341 x 2,164 x 1,836 mm

Wheelbase: 3,295 mm

Weight: 2,660 kg