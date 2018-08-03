Renault Launch New Kwid ‘2018 Feature Loaded Range’

Renault India have just launched the new Kwid ‘2018 Feature Loaded Range’ with a host of first-in-segment features.

The new Kwid 2018 Feature Loaded Range will be launched at no extra cost and with the car already selling well, with over 2.5 lakh customer, the upgraded model sure seems like it will help with Renault’s continued success.

Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “With more than 2.5 lakh customers, Renault Kwid has successfully carved a unique position for itself in the compact car segment. We have kept Kwid contemporary with regular product enhancements that reflect the rapidly changing and evolving customer trends. Taking this forward, the Kwid 2018 Feature Loaded Range combines design and technical advancements with compelling pricing, which makes it an even more attractive proposition. We look forward to further strengthening Kwid’s popularity and welcoming more customers into the Renault family as we endeavour to consolidate our presence in India”.

The car offers include a segment-leading length, power-to-weight ratio, boot volume, ground clearance, and sports an SUV-style design, too. On the inside, you get a seven-inch touchscreen Media NAV system, a rear-view camera, digital instrument cluster, one-touch lane change indicator, radio speed-dependent volume control and pro-sense seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters. While we were expecting upgraded safety features to conform to future norms, including the addition of ABS and dual front airbags, even as an option, it would appear that the wait continues.

The car will come with two engine options – an 800-cc three-cylinder with 54 PS and 72 Nm of torque, and a larger 1.0-litre SCe (Smart Control Efficiency) three-cylinder making 68 PS and 91 Nm. The cars will be available with a five-speed manual or, in the case of the 1.0, an Easy-R as well. Renault’s Easy-R Gear Box is a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), combining fuel efficiency and performance. The Easy-R gearbox can be operated via a shift control dial positioned below the infotainment system on the centre console. The car comes with an ‘Emergency Locking Retractor’ (ELR) function for the rear seat-belts as well.

For our long-term review of the previous version, click on the link: Renault Kwid – One Year User Review

The Renault Kwid 2018 range comes with a four-year and one-lakh-km warranty along with Road-Side Assistance, all at no extra cost. This warranty includes the two-year/50,000-km comprehensive warranty along with a two-year/50,000 km extended warranty. Customers have a choice of colour options as well.

Pricing for the 0.8-litre engine variant Renault Kwid 2018 Feature Loaded Range start Rs 2.67 lakh for the standard entry-level model and goes up to Rs 3.83 lakh for the top RxT(O) 0.8-litre variant. The 1.0-litre variants start at Rs 4.05 lakh for the base and goes up to Rs 4.59 lakh for the top-most Climber AMT variant. All prices are ex-showroom.

Story: Zal Cursetji