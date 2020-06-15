Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition Launched in India

The new Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition has been launched in India from Rs 1.6 crore (ex-showroom) to commemorate a decade of the four-door sport-luxury car.

Porsche India have brought in the Panamera 4 10 Years Edition as a nod to a decade of what was created to be a four-door 911. The German marque surprised the automobile industry with a sports car disguised as a luxury saloon. Within the coupé silhouette were four doors, four seats, and performance figures of a proper sports car. While the styling may have had split reviews, there was no denying the performance and dynamic ability on tap. Even the Porsche Panamera Diesel we drove seven years ago left us with smiles plastered. The Panamera 4S Diesel and, more recently, the Panamera Turbo, reassured us that Porsche were indeed the makers of sports cars regardless of what the final form looked like. Though their diesels are now long gone, the Panamera has a lot more going for it.

Now, Porsche India are celebrating the decade of the Panamera by bringing in the release Panamera 4 10 Years Edition. It is offered with some special features and design highlights, exclusively available for this anniversary edition, and a particularly extensive standard equipment list for further enhanced comfort and performance at no extra costs.

The highlights include satin-gloss White Gold Metallic 21-inch Panamera Sport Design wheels, with White Gold Metallic “Panamera10” logos on the front doors. The same logo welcomes occupants as they step in with an inlay on the door entry guards as well as on the front passenger trim panel. Black partial leather is used throughout the interior, complemented by decorative stitching in White Gold to create a high-quality impression inside. Aside from these, the Panamera 4 10 Years Edition includes a host of additional comfort and safety features, including LED matrix headlights with PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist, Park Assist, reversing camera, panoramic sun roof, 14-way comfort seats with the Porsche crest on the head restraints, soft-close doors, digital radio, and a Bose surround-sound system are also standard.

The Panamera 4 10 Years Edition is powered by a 2.9-litre, biturbo V6 petrol engine that develops 330 hp between 5,400 and 6,400 rpm, with a peak torque of 450 Nm available between 1,750 and 4,900 rpm. An eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) double-clutch transmission sends the power to the all-wheel driveline with mixed, wide rubber on the 21-inch wheels. It also gets adaptive three-chamber air suspension, including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with Power Steering Plus as standard. The Panamera 4 10 Years Edition can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and go on to 262 km/h. It’s rated at up to 9.1 km/l and as low as 192 g/km.

Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India, said, “With more than 250,000 Panamera cars delivered around the world since its launch, our luxury saloon has established itself as a coveted model in the last decade. The new Panamera 4 10 Years Edition represents this remarkable achievement. In a market where many luxury vehicles are chauffeur driven, it’s rewarding for me to see the Panamera remains as the only prestige saloon in our market which is focused equally towards the driver as well as its passengers. It’s a true sports car for the drive to the office and fun on the track.”

