Porsche Off-road Experience Pune Displays SUV Prowess

Porsche India had the Cayenne and Macan down in Pune for enthusiasts to sample their prowess when the going did indeed get tough

Porsche Centre Mumbai and Moto Dreamz worked out a special event close to the city centre in Pune where Porsche customers, potential customers and enthusiasts could get up close and personal with the Macan compact sport-luxury SUV and the larger Cayenne sport-luxury SUV.

Spread over a specially-created track, the full course would test the abilities of two SUVs in the Stuttgart icon’s portfolio over a set of zones: chicken-holes, articulation, lateral inclines – one for each side, rumblers, hill descent and ascent, axle twister, slush and a figure-of-eight. Each zone would test and, in fact, lay bare the cars’ chassis potential over the articulations bits, then the ‘DSR’ or down-hill speed regulation ability that lets the driver relax while the onboard computer takes over the cars brakes and throttle down a steep slope. For the course, I picked the Cayenne diesel.

After a quick sighting lap, it was time to switch seats. The chicken-holes posed no threat to the Cayenne. It showed them who’s boss. The design and layout of the Cayenne also ensured the centre of gravity stayed sure and low even in the lateral inclines at 30 to 35° angles. The rumblers too were a piece of cake for the big Porsche. The only real sign the car gives you of its proximity is when the hill descent is completed and the nose is barely over an inch off the ground, making the Park Assist red-faced and frantic. Overall, the suspension and ride quality are a highlight as, in the right situation, the Macan and the Cayenne both soften up just right to deliver that ‘bounce’ and not send you to a chiropractor for further inspection.

The Porsche Off-road Experience event is spread over the weekend in multiple batches, each of which lasts for 90 minutes. If you’re interested in kicking up some dust and making a splash, give Porsche a call. Enough calls will see them do this more often, perhaps. Oh, and the new 911 Carrera S and 718 Boxster were also on display.

The Off-road Experience demonstrates that sport-luxury can indeed mix with no-road performance and slush. The Macan 2.0 R4, with its 252-PS/370-Nm turbo-four petrol engine, and the Cayenne diesel Platinum Edition with its 245-PS/550-Nm V6 turbo-diesel are both paired to Porsche’s intelligent four-wheel-drive system, making power delivery seamless and uninterrupted. Needless to say, they’re Porsches, and they perform just as well on the road.

Story & Photography: Jim Gorde