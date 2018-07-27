Porsche Macan 2019 Facelift Revealed

The new Porsche Macan has arrived bringing the popular compact sport luxury SUV into the second half of its life cycle.

The Porsche Macan – whether the four-cylinder ‘R4’ or the manic V6 Turbo – has always been a hoot on the road and just as capable on the not-so-good stuff. It pleasantly surprised with its agility and dynamic character and also its immense practicality in terms of its size as well as features and everyday usability. While there wasn’t anything lacking whatsoever, the time had come a midlife change and, considering the rest of the family has been updated as well, it was the Macan’s turn to sport some new bits. The new model was revealed in Shanghai.

First, is the new tail-lamp cluster that sweeps across its rear from left to right, as we’ve seen on the 718 twins and the Panamera as well. More new elements come in the form of re-positioned air-vents. The LED headlamps and daytime lights look just as sharp today as they did a few years ago. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) Plus is optional. New wheel designs, including choices in 20 and 21 inches, round off the major exterior changes. Oh ,and there are some new paint shades: Mamba Green Metallic, , Dolomite Silver Metallic, Crayon, and, seen here, Miami Blue.

More changes inside come in the form of the GT sports steering wheel that’s very 911. The old seven-inch screen has grown into a new 11-inch full-HD touchscreen display as well as full connectivity with Porsche Communication Management (PCM) apart from several digital functions. The Porsche Connect Plus module, making each Macan fully networked, is standard. In terms of safety, the adaptive cruise control with Traffic Jam Assist allows for more relaxed driving to up to 60 km/h. The Offroad Precision App allows recording and analyzing off-road driving experiences.

Underneath, Porsche say that the chassis has also been tweaked and that the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) allows to better exploit its potential. With no mention of drivetrains, we conclude that the same drivetrains continue: the 252-PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four, the 360-PS V6 GTS and the 400- and 440-PS Turbo and Turbo with Performance Pack. No diesels were present at the time of writing either. The seven-speed PDK automatic propels the all-wheel drive system. Watch this space for the India launch and pricing.

Story: Jim Gorde