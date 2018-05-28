Porsche Cayenne Turbo Bookings Open



Porsche are due to launch the new third-generation Cayenne in India very soon, and its most potent Turbo iteration is available to order now.

The new third-generation Cayenne is based on the VW Group’s MLBevo platform making the new model much lighter than its predecessor. The Cayenne shares the platform with other cars from the VW stable such as the Audi Q7, Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and the new Volkswagen Touareg.

Under the hood of the range-topping Turbo, the old 4.8-litre V8 has been replaced by a smaller and more efficient 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which develops 550 PS and 770 Nm; 30 PS and 20 Nm more than the outgoing model. The engine is similar to the one seen in the new Panamera Turbo. Power is sent to all wheels through the newly developed eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic gearbox specially developed for the new Cayenne range. The new car is a collection of incredible numbers with 0-100 km/h dispatched in 4.1 seconds (3.9 seconds with Sports Chrono Pack) surpassing the old Cayenne Turbo S and reaching a top speed of 286 km/h.



The overall design of the new Cayenne Turbo is more sharp and muscular compared to its predecessor which makes it look more dynamic. It has a more distinct front apron with larger air intakes. Another distinct feature is the new tail-lamps and adaptive rear spoiler, which has been used for the first time on an SUV, to improve aerodynamics and help with braking. The new car also packs more tech such as rear-axle steering, three-chamber air suspension, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), and the new Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB), where the brakes are coated in tungsten-carbide to reduce wear and enhance life.



Booking for the new Cayenne Turbo have opened, with the car available to order now, and the Cayenne e-Hybrid joining the fold at the end of September. The range-topping Cayenne Turbo is priced at Rs 1.92 crore onwards (ex-showroom).

Story: Sahej Patheja