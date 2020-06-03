Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition Leads Throwback

German sports car (and SUV) major Porsche have revealed a plan for a series of commemorative introductions beginning with the new 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition.

Porsche and their founder have a history dating back to even before Porsche was founded as a car company as the latter half of the last century began. From the Beetle and the 356 to the 901/911 and the variations that followed in that iconic silhouette’s footsteps, Porsche have come a long way. Now, Porsche have presented the new 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, based on the 992-generation 911 Targa revealed recently. It’s a current 911 with design elements from the 1950s and early ’60s and the first of four collector’s pieces of the Heritage Design strategy.

The 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition features historical exterior and interior design elements reinterpreted and combined with the latest technology in a special limited edition model from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. It is available to order now and will be in dealerships later this year. Only 992 examples will be built; matching the internal model series code.

There is also Exclusive paintwork to choose from: this Cherry Metallic, or the four other colours which, when combined with gold logos, create an authentic look in true 1950s style. The exterior of the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition features stylish livery in white, with a historical design. The spear-shaped graphic motor sport elements on the front wing are particularly striking, marking their competition history. A further highlight is the Porsche Heritage badge on the luggage compartment grille, which is reminiscent of the one that was awarded back in the day when a Porsche 356 reached the 100,000 kilometres mark. This seal of quality from the past – with a modern twist – will grace the rear of all four Porsche Heritage Design models. The connection between past and present is further emphasized by the 1963 Porsche Crest on the bonnet, steering wheel, wheel centres and vehicle key. That very historical motif is also embossed on the head restraints and key pouch. Then there are the signature 20- and 21-inch Carrera Exclusive Design wheels as standard with classic-look brake calipers finished in Black.

The interior also pays tribute to the past with the exclusive two-tone scheme in leather with corduroy on seats and door trims – a material used in the Porsche 356. The classic green-illuminated rev counter and stopwatch and the perforated roof-liner in microfibre and extensive Exclusive Manufaktur leather trim accentuate its origins even further. A metal badge on the trim panel of the dashboard records the individual limited edition number. Attention to detail at its finest.

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, said, “With the Heritage Design models, we are evoking memories of the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s in customers and fans alike. No brand can translate these elements into the modern day as well as Porsche and, in this way, we are fulfilling the wishes of our customers. We are also establishing a new product line that represents the lifestyle dimension in our product strategy with these exclusive special editions.”

The first 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition model is based on the new 992 911 Targa 4S introduced recently and has been equipped with the latest chassis technology, assistance systems and infotainment. It gets the 3.0-litre biturbo boxer-six with 450 hp and 530 Nm, paired to the eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission that can get the Targa 4S from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 304 km/h.

Along with the introduction of the special edition, selected interior elements will be available as part of the Heritage Design package for all current 911 models. Porsche Design have also created a high-quality chronograph, to be built in restricted numbers as well, exclusively available to purchasers of the new 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition limited model.

