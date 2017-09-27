Porsche 911 GT2 RS Does 6’47.3 at the Nürburgring

The all-new Porsche 911 GT2 RS has cracked the Nürburgring lap record charts with a time of six minutes, 47.250 seconds – the fastest for a series-production petrol-powered rear-wheel-drive car with an automatic transmission.

A feat many saw coming from the outset, the announcement from Porsche of the 700-PS GT2 RS put the thought of a new record in the minds of enthusiasts the world over. The previous record for a production car, a 6’52.01, held by its distant cousin the Lamborghini Huracán Performante, has been shattered by almost five seconds. It also beats another record, one held for over half a decade – the 6’47.5 by the non-road-legal Pagani Zonda R – by about a quarter-of-a-second.

Andreas Preuninger, Director GT Model Line, says: “It’s not just the record time achieved by the GT2 RS that demonstrates the vehicle’s class, but also its consistent performance in every lap. We’re particularly proud of the fact that this was achieved with two different vehicles and two different drivers, as this underlines the GT2 RS’s ability to reproduce this record result over and over again”.

This record was not a one-off: Lars Kern from Germany and Nick Tandy from the UK broke the previous record for road-approved sports cars (6:52.01) in their first attempt and subsequently finished five laps in under six minutes and 50 seconds. The 911 GT2 RS averaged 184.11 km/h around the 20.6-km course.

Click here to see what the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is made of.

Here’s the video:

Story: Jim Gorde