Pagani Huayra R – The Bar Has Been Raised. Again

The all-new Pagani Huayra R has been revealed and it looks absolutely stunning while packing performance that is clearly beyond hardcore.

Beyond the limits of restriction, that’s what the Pagani Huayra R is. The successor to the track-only Zonda R, the Huayra R aims to raise the performance benchmark yet again. A super-light body, bare carbon-fibre, lightweight and high-strength components, and a updated V12 engine are only the tip of the iceberg. And what an iceberg is it!

Horacio Pagani said, “Today’s racing cars are focused exclusively on aerodynamics and are largely the product of the wind tunnel. In the 60s and 70s, however, the cars were very fast, certainly dangerous, but beautiful. Prototype sports cars like the Ferrari P4 or the Ford GT40, or the Le Mans cars, had extremely attractive lines, which are still a huge source of inspiration for our cars today. The Porsche 917 is my favourite, with its romantic yet bold shape, which gives the impression of a very fast car. It is beautiful, elegant and timeless. From this desire for freedom, and from the experience of the Zonda R and the cars of the past, came the idea of the Huayra R, like a breath of fresh air.”

The Huayra R monocoque was specifically developed to guarantee total involvement and the unadulterated driving experience of a racing car. The structural principles and innovative engineering solutions from the world of motor sport applied to the chassis produce a safe structure suitable for track use. It’s created using the latest composite technologies – Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 – and incorporates the seats fully, with Ener-Core EC 50 – FIA approved – foam padding, guaranteeing maximum protection together with specific shock-absorption side structures and the roll-bar, while maintaining easy access to the cockpit. They are equipped with six-point safety belts and covered in Nomex flame retardant material. All essential controls – traction control, ABS map selection, radio and other important functions – are immediately available on the quick-release, height- and length-adjustable steering wheel, which can be pulled out for easy access to the cockpit. The gearshift paddles are mounted at the rear of the wheel.

The front frames are made of chrome-molybdenum alloy steel and are also designed specifically for the track. The rear frame, together with the powertrain, forms an integrated structure with the monocoque that helps to maximise the mechanical properties of the chassis. It results in a 51 per cent increase in flexural rigidity and 16 per cent increase in torsional rigidity compared to the road version. The result of the new principles and materials means a dry weight of just 1,050 kg – 20 kg lighter than the Zonda R was. It’s all in the detail too: Forged 19-inch monolithic alloy wheels are wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero slicks: 275/675 R19 front and 325/705 R19 rear. The brakes are Brembo carbon-ceramic units: 410-mm bitten by 10-piston monolithic calipers at the front and 390-mm with monolithic six-piston calipers at the rear.

The engine is nothing short of a masterpiece. The Pagani V12-R is a 6.0-litre, naturally aspirated V12 racing engine, designed from the ground up in partnership with HWA AG, is the most powerful and efficient track-ready V12 ever made. The new powertrain delivers 850 hp at 8,250 rpm with a peak torque of 750 Nm readily available between 5,500 and 8,300 rpm (!). The engine revs up to a red-line of 9,000 rpm. Also to note is the 200-bar direct fuel injection system that optimises performance by ensuring maximum efficiency in terms of both thermodynamics and autonomy. A six-speed sequential gearbox drives the rear wheels.

Horacio Pagani added, “The new engine had to have the charm, romance, sound and simplicity of the F1 engines of the 1980s, while incorporating state-of-the-art technology available today.”

That about says it all. Seems to easily justify the €2.6 million (Rs 22.5 crore) price tag before taxes and duties. Only 30 will be made.