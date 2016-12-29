One-off Ferrari SP 275 RW Competizione Revealed



Ferrari have unveiled an exclusive one-off car called the SP 275 RW Competizione which is based on the underpinnings of the Ferrari F12 berlinetta.

The SP 275 RW Competizione was first seen during the Ferrari Finali Mondiali event in Daytona, Florida. This one of a kind Ferrari has been styled by Pininfarina to look like the iconic Ferrari 275 GTB which was produced between 1964 to 1968.

The SP 275 RW is built on the chassis from the F12berlinetta but is powered by a more powerful version of the naturally aspirated 6.3-litre V12 also seen in the limited-series F12tdf that produces an output of 780 PS and 705 Nm of torque, with power going to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The front engine-bay vents from the 275 GTB are an evident styling cue, it is the adoption of the triple louvres in the three-quarter panel in place of the F12berlinetta’s B-post quarter-lights. The louvres on the rear bumper, together with the pronounced nolder on the tail and milled aluminium fuel-filler cap, recall instead the special competition-developed 275 GTB (chassis number 06885) that won the GT category in the 1965 Le Mans 24 Hour race, coming home third overall behind the winning 250 LM. The yellow paint scheme is also a tribute to that 275 GTB, echoing its Ecurie Francorchamps team colour.

Ferrari’s Special Project cars are no strangers to making special one-off cars for their customers, we have seen various examples of these cars over the years the first being the F430 based-SP1 which were duly followed by 599 based-P540 Superfast Aperta in 2009 and the F12-based F60 America unveiled in 2014. Ferrari’s Special Project cars are built for the company’s most loyal customers where the customers have to be invited to commission a build. There are usually two Special Project cars in a year, this year in 2016 we have already seen 458 MM Speciale. Although Ferrari have not mentioned the price of the one-off SP 275 RW it is fair to assume it is fairly substantial and possibly running into millions of dollars.

Story: Sahej Patheja