Nissan Magnite Spotted In India

The upcoming Nissan Magnite has finally been spotted in the country without any camouflage giving us an idea of what this new sub-four metre SUV looks like.

The Magnite was originally meant to be launched by August of this year, but due to the current pandemic situation, we have had to wait a little longer for the Nissan Magnite. However, new spy images confirm a launch can be expected soon, especially since the car is now seen outside its secret bunker with any camouflauge or secret service. Nissan, earlier had teased a part of the headlamps and grille of the car which they promise to be a tech-rich experience once launched.

Furthermore, Nissan’s released images, of what the interior would look like, had labelled the images as a concept, but we can be fairly confident that this or something not too different, will be your environment if you are a future Nissan Magnite owner.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Nissan Magnite concept is an evolutionary leap in Nissan’s SUV history. Not only the exterior but also the interiors exude premium-ness, sophistication and roominess. These core elements of design philosophy will be succeeded to the production model which is under development, coupled with superior technology on-board to be a game-changer in its segment.”

The Nissan Magnite is an important launch for the Japanese manufacturer in India, especially with what it is pipped to offer. A very reasonable price tag, feature-packed with some best-in-segment promises, as well as engine and gearbox options. That makes quite the case for the Indian market, and hence the reason why Nissan have decided to postpone rather than attempt a hurried launch. However, Renault’s Kiger, is aimed at providing a similar product to the market and that may just very well eat into the Magnite’s built-up hype.

Image source: Team BHP