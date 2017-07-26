NEXA Takes Customer Service To A Whole New Level

Maruti Suzuki is determined to redefine their overall car service experience as it now ventures into their premium class of cars under the NEXA tag.

Their quest to take the customer’s buying experience to reach new heights proved to be fruitful with NEXA dealerships and now the company’s next aim is to enhance their servicing experience. These showrooms employ elements of design, technology and customer relations. NEXA Service, plan on improving their promise of pampering, innovation and excitement for their car customers.

Carrying forward NEXA’s design theme of “prestigious monochrome”, customers can look forward to luxurious workshops. Service managers are dedicated to each customer whose sole purpose is to guide the customer from start to finish. The use of digital technology will be used to ensure a smooth and personalized welcome to each customer.

Received by a hostess at a premium lounge, customers can track the progress of their car with the use of a LED screen. NEXA offers a “health check” for their cars at a dedicated “diagnostic bay”, which will test the car’s well-being using various digital tools making it the first in the country to use this technology. Customers usually get nervous when they cars get serviced, NEXA tackled this problem by making live videos of their cars being serviced available to them. To enhance the customer’s experience, only online/phone appointments are accepted which eliminates any waiting time.

Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa commented , “About three years ago, we resolved to transform ourselves to redefine the customer experience and attract new categories of customers. NEXA was a first, important step in Maruti Suzuki’s transformation journey. It has been appreciated by customers. Listening to customers, we have now created NEXA Service to take forward that promise. Plush workshops with premium lounges and use of digital technology to enhance customer service and transparency will be the defining elements of NEXA Service. I am sure customers will like NEXA Service as well.”

These plush dealerships are not only restricted to the cars sold at the NEXA showrooms but can service any Maruti Suzuki car like the Alto or Swift for that matter. Maruti Suzuki customers/ car owners can avail this premium service by paying 15-20 per cent more than regular servicing but the customer can be assured of quick servicing time, lounge access at the service center. Further more, NEXA offers pick up and drop services to and from its service centres to landmark locations nearby.

Maruti Suzuki NEXA dealership currently has over 260 showrooms in about 150 cities with over 3 lakh customers. It currently sells Maruti Suzuki S-cross, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in these futuristic dealerships. NEXA Service will be expanded in phases, and Maruti Suzuki expects that nearly 300 NEXA Service workshops will be operational by 2020.

