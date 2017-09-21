New Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo Launched



Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) have announced a sportier edition of their popular SUV, the Fortuner TRD Sportivo. The new sporty Fortuner will only be available in the 4×2 AT variant and a Pearl White shade.

Under the hood the new Fortuner TRD (Toyota Racing Development) Sportivo is powered by the same turbocharged 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel motor which develops 177 PS and 450 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

All of the changes to the Fortuner are stylistic details such as the redesigned front and rear bumper, new TRD radiator grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, TRD Sportivo badging and accents, and red stitching on the seats.

Speaking on the launch, Akitoshi Takemura, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd said, “Fortuner has proven to be a “True SUV” well recognized for its best in class durability, on-road comfort and off-road prowess. The 2nd generation Fortuner has also continued this legacy with its distinctive, sleek and powerful design backed by improved driving dynamics has received tremendous response ever since its launch in India last year.”

He further added, “Our latest festive offering, the ‘Fortuner TRD Sportivo’ will add more excitement to brand Fortuner. It will certainly make the SUV look sportier and also impose the brand’s cult on-road presence and unbeatable performance by providing exclusivity to our customers.”

Bookings for the new Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo have begun, and the big, butch SUV has been priced at Rs 31.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Deliveries are slated to begin ahead of the festive season.

Story: Sahej Patheja