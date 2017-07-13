New Škoda Octavia launched in India



The wait is finally over as Škoda India have launched the new Octavia at a starting price tag of Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-India) for the petrol variant and Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-India) for the diesel variant.



The new Octavia comes with a revised front-end that features split LED headlamps, a new grille, new bumper and slimmer fog lamps. At the back, the Octavia remains pretty similar to the old car however, the LED tail lamp has a new layout along with a slightly revised bumper and rear diffuser.

The design changes are mostly limited to the exterior as much of the cabin remains same as before. However, there are a few new features like an updated infotainment system with a larger and more intuitive touchscreen. There is a BossConnect app as well, which connects to the infotainment system, giving the rear seat occupants the ability to control the infotainment system via their smart phones. Along with this, you also get a panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking and fatigue detection.

Chassis and suspension wise the Octavia is similar to the older car with the only change coming in the form of wider rear track, which varies from 20 – 30 mm depending on the variant. Engine wise, there are two petrol motors available namely the 1.4-litre TSI and the 1.8-litre TSI. The 1.4-litre TSI is available only with a six-speed manual transmission, whereas the 1.8 TSI is available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG. As for the diesel option, you get the 2.0-litre TDI motor, which comes with two gearbox options – a six-speed manual and a six-speed DSG. All the engines produces the same power and torque figures as the previous model.

On the occasion of the launch, Ashutosh Dixit – Director: Sales, Service & Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “The Octavia changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment, when it was introduced in India. The segment continues to offer tremendous growth potential as it caters to a growing class of discerning buyers with the penchant for luxury combined with the right value proposition. While retaining its strong characteristics of space, all round comfort, safety and technology, the New Octavia will be a compelling proposition, a game changer in its segment and will continue to drive Škoda’s success in India.”