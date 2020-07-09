New Lamborghini Sian Roadster is Very Limited Edition

The all-new Lamborghini Sian Roadster is the latest addition to the Italian icon’s limited series models. Only 19 will be made.

Lamborghini have been known to think sharp and dream big, and then deliver just as well with an equal measure of stunning thrown in for effect. The latest of these impeccable and jaw-dropping creations is the Sian Roadster – a hybrid hypercar by the looks of things. And here’s why…

The Lamborghini Sian Roadster is the convertible counterpart to the already limited Sian FKP 37 – their first hybrid V12 – of which only 63 examples were made. The new Roadster takes things one step further. Just 19 examples of the Lamborghini Sian Roadster will be made and there’s no word on price because all of them have already been spoken for. Yes, there’s one less than the Reventon Roadster in total, and they’re sold out already. But here’s what you need to know.

The 6.5-litre naturally aspirated beast of a V12 makes 785 hp at 8,500 rpm and a hefty 720 Nm at 6,750 rpm. A 25-kW elektrikmaschine or electric motor adds 34 hp and 38 Nm, enough to fill in whatever extremely limited areas the V12 needs a boost in – starting off without launch control, in stop-go traffic at low revs, and coasting without being in a lower gear with the 12-cylinder engine screaming at medium revs. This aids efficiency a considerable amount, but also, and this is important, takes nothing away from the experience but, in fact, only adds to the performance. The power from the motor comes from a 48-volt super-capacitor set-up with a power density of 2.4 W/kg. The total weight of the motor and super-capacitor unit is 34 kg. So, with it’s instant output, it’s basically taking care of itself already.

The Lamborghini Sian Roadster makes a combined peak 819 hp and 758 Nm, and that translates to a an acceleration time from zero to 100 km/h of less than 2.8 seconds and a top speed of more than 350 km/h; we believe the figure would ultimately depend on the weight of the driver, any passenger or luggage, but 350 is a safe bet, whichever way you look at it. Lamborghini haven’t specified the weight; although the Sian FKP 37 is believed to weigh just about 1,620 kg. The quick acceleration comes thanks to a four-wheel driveline comprising a gen-IV Haldex system with a centre-locking differential and a seven-speed ISR (independent shifting rods) gearbox with the e-motor working during shifting as well as for boost. See what they did there? And it won’t be stunning just in a straight line. Active aero and a 43:57 weight distribution will make it an agile performer everywhere.

No, you can’t buy one yet, but the hopes of one surfacing for resale can’t be denied; albeit at an exorbitant price.

Also read: Lamborghini Sian Limited Edition

Also read: Lamborghini SCV12 Track-only Hypercar