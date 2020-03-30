Hyundai Creta Seven-seater Coming Soon?

A stretched version of the Creta was spied recently in South Korea, hinting at a Hyundai Creta seven-seater version of the crossover SUV is set for production.

This spy picture of the Hyundai Creta seven-seater reveals a few minor design difference between the newly launched five-seater Creta and the under-development three-row version. Apart from the Hyundai Creta seven-seater being visually longer, the car also sported a different front grille design. The rear overhang also seems to be exaggerated to accommodate the third row of seats. Going by the looks of it, the space for the third-row passengers might not be enormous but should be enough for kids. With an additional row of seats, the luggage space might be compromised and won’t be as generous as the 2020 Creta five-seater’s 433 litres.

The stretched side profile is further enhanced with silver side-skirts which should give the new Hyundai Creta seven-seater a more rugged stance. Even the roofline looks slightly different from the existing Creta. The A-pillar is finished in black, and there’s a sporty silver accent running above the B- and C-pillars. To make the cabin feel airier, Hyundai have made the C-pillar slimmer and craved out space for a quarter glass. While a set of plain silver alloy wheels, similar to the ones on the new five-seater version, give the Creta seven-seater a neat appearance.

The powertrain options are expected to be the same as seen on the 2020 Hyundai Creta five-seater available in India. This would include one diesel engine and a couple of petrol engine options. A 1,493 cc diesel and 1,497 cc and 1,353 cc petrol options available with manual or automatic transmissions. Being an international model, the seven-seater also gets more features compared to the India-spec Hyundai Creta five-seater like parking sensors that can be seen on the test mule’s the front bumper.

The Hyundai Creta seven-seater will demand a slight premium over the five-seater variant which is priced between Rs 9.99-17.2 lakh (ex-showroom). More details will emerge soon, so stay tuned.

