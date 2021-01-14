Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Tata Safari



What was previously codenamed “Gravitas” is the new Tata Safari SUV and the first production-ready car has rolled out of the manufacturing plant in Pune.

Tata Safari – The New Flagship

The Safari will be the standard-bearer for the Tata Motors portfolio when it is launched. The biggest, most tech-laden and luxurious offering from the Indian marque. We got our first look at the new Tata Safari at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it created a lot of buzz when visitors saw it at the premier automotive event.

The Tata Safari Shares its Platform with a Sibling

The Safari is an all-new SUV. Well, the name is not new but the car’s underpinnings are borrowed from a familiar source. The Safari will be based on the same OMEGA Structure platform as the Tata Harrier, and while it will have more generous proportions overall than the mid-sized Harrier, the two models will share the same wheelbase.

The Design and Styling of the Tata Safari

The Safari will feature Tata’s IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. As we saw at the Expo, the Safari has a butch, aggressive aesthetic that is augmented by the LED lighting cues, massive headlamps, sharp chrome grille, and sleek DRLs. As the images show, the Safari is a seven-seater as opposed to the Harrier that seats five, and its design has been crafted with the full-sized SUV stance in mind. Tata claim that the Safari’s build quality speaks volumes about its premium placing in their portfolio. In the cabin, the Safari is done up with an Oyster White theme paired with an Ash Wood dashboard.

Want to check out the new Tata Safari from the comfort of your home? Tata have you covered with a virtual tour setup on their website. It allows you to walk around the car and even explore its features.

Powerful Engine and Premium Features Expected in the Tata Safari

As Tata’s new flagship, we expect the Safari to come fully feature-loaded when it is launched. It will be powered by the brand’s BS6 2.0-litre turbo-diesel – the same one you see in the Harrier – but in a more powerful guise. It will churn out 170 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque in this state of tune. Apart from the six-speed manual we get in the Harrier, The Safari will feature an auto-transmission variant as well.

When Will the Tata Safari Launch?

With the first production-ready car rolled out already, the launch is not too far away.

How Much Will the Tata Safari Cost?

The Safari is going to be a premium SUV offering and will come with a price tag to match. We expect a sticker of Rs 18-20 lakh for the new Safari.

What Vehicles will be Tata Safari Rivals?

Based on its size and its price-point the Safari has a few rivals. The upcoming revamped XUV500, extended-wheelbase Hyundai Creta, Toyota Innova Crysta, and seven-seater MG Hector Plus will all be going head-to-head in the same segment as the Safari.