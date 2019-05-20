New BMW 1 Series With Major Makeover Revealed

The all-new BMW 1 Series has revealed few important highlights of the car with its unique unwrapping.

BMW partially revealed their facelift of the premium hatchback, the 1 Series in a string of unique unwrapping videos on Instagram. Although the car was spotted earlier during testing with its camo on, BMW decided to shed the stickers for some parts and reveal certain key design elements of the 1 Series in their Instagram video stories.

The most striking detail of the car is its new kidney grille, which has now grown larger and actually move on to the hood. The bigger grille, of late, has sure ruffled some feathers as the size may seem unpalatable to some potential buyers. But, there’s a touch of technology to the grille as it packs active aerodynamics, which close the slats at higher speed. The BMW 1 Series is likely to sport sleek, all-LED headlight units. The car also features an updated front bumper with a set of sleeker LED fog-lamps, giving the car a sharper look. At the rear, the BMW 1 Series gets sportier split LED tail-lamp units, and considering the front, it comes as a pleasant surprise. The car’s reg-plate now finds itself on the tailgate unlike the previous version where it was housed on the bumper.

The interior has been very cleverly revealed by BMW, to ignite interest and arouse curiosity. The new BMW 1 Series gets an all-new steering wheel and an all-digital instrument cluster with some nice graphics and clear visibility, and also gets integrated GPS. BMW have given a nice touch to the car’s interior by adding ambient lighting to the interior. While the rest has not been revealed, expect the car to feature an interior in line with the all-new 3 Series.

The innards are where the 1 Series receives a major rework. The next-gen 1 Series will be offered on the front-wheel drive platform with only certain high-performance variants getting the xDrive all-wheel drive system. The M135i will get a powermill in the form of the new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TwinPower Turbocharged petrol engine. The engine doles out 306 PS and 450 Nm of torque. There are also reports of a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing a slightly-higher 138 PS to be expected in its base 116i variant. We can also expect to see the BMW 1 Series to be offered with other three- and four-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.

BMW are yet to confirm the launch date. We may expect the new BMW 1 Series to be launched in India next year. The BMW 1 Series, when launched, will compete with the likes of the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class and Volvo V40 among others.

Story: Koustubh Mukherjee