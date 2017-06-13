 

Home / News / New Audi A8 L Will Have a Cameo in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

New Audi A8 L Will Have a Cameo in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

by

 

new, car, india, audi, a8, l, spiderman, homecoming, movie, global, premiere, fans, teased, news, latest

 

Audi give us one more reason to watch ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. The new A8 L will appear briefly in the Marvel superhero flick almost four days ahead of its official presentation on July 11 at the Audi Summit in Barcelona, Spain.

In a small scene, movie-goers will be treated to a first impression of the car’s front and side design. One could also sneak in a peek when Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is being chauffeured by ‘Happy Hogan’ (Jon Favreau). To seal the deal, Audi have also showcased the technological prowess of the car. The A8 L is capable of manoeuvring through traffic when the ‘traffic jam pilot’ is turned on; which can be seen when Happy takes his hand off the steering wheel and the car continues to steer itself.

new, car, india, audi, a8, l, spiderman, homecoming, movie, global, premiere, fans, teased, news, latest

 

While Audi remain secretive with images of the A8 L ahead of the movie, they have been liberal with pictures of the Audi R8 V10 Spyder (Tony Stark’s signature car) and the Audi TTS Roadster driven by Peter Parker.

Story: Joshua Varghese

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the author: Joshua Varghese

 

 

Recent posts in News

 

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


5 + = eight

     

Current day month ye@r *