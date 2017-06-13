New Audi A8 L Will Have a Cameo in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Audi give us one more reason to watch ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. The new A8 L will appear briefly in the Marvel superhero flick almost four days ahead of its official presentation on July 11 at the Audi Summit in Barcelona, Spain.

In a small scene, movie-goers will be treated to a first impression of the car’s front and side design. One could also sneak in a peek when Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is being chauffeured by ‘Happy Hogan’ (Jon Favreau). To seal the deal, Audi have also showcased the technological prowess of the car. The A8 L is capable of manoeuvring through traffic when the ‘traffic jam pilot’ is turned on; which can be seen when Happy takes his hand off the steering wheel and the car continues to steer itself.

While Audi remain secretive with images of the A8 L ahead of the movie, they have been liberal with pictures of the Audi R8 V10 Spyder (Tony Stark’s signature car) and the Audi TTS Roadster driven by Peter Parker.

Story: Joshua Varghese