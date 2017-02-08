New A3 Cabriolet launched in India

Audi have launched a new, updated version of their A3 Cabriolet in India at an ex-showroom, Delhi price of Rs 47.98 lakh. As the name suggests this is a drop-top version of the Audi A3 and is powered by a clever 1.4-litre, four-cylinder TFSI engine.

The engine produces 150 PS and 250 Nm of twist. Audi claim that the car churns out 19.20 km/l thanks to the engine’s Cylinder on Demand technology. Through this technology, two of the four cylinders shut down when the car isn’t being driven urgently, and switching back to firing on all cylinders when The A3 Cabriolet is driven with more urgency. Other features include LED headlamps, a seven inch retractable display unit, and leather upholstery among other things. Safety is provided through front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera, five airbags, and ABS with EBD.

Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India spoke about this brand new launch from the brand, saying, “The Audi A3 Cabriolet, first showcased in India in 2014 had received an overwhelming response from our young and young at heart customers. The successful compact luxury convertible has now become even better with new engine as well as newly designed headlights and tail lights. This open top, four-seater will offer an improved and exhilarating driving experience with higher levels of safety and comfort. It is just the beginning of a very exciting line up of new and improved vehicles that we plan to unveil in 2017. The new Audi A3 Cabriolet perfectly embodies ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ and truly reflects ‘Luxury without Compromise.’