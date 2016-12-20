New 2017 Range Rover Evoque launched in India



Land Rover have introduced the new 2017 model of the iconic Range Rover Evoque with prices set to start at Rs. 49.10 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The 2017 Range Rover Evoque also sees the introduction of a new diesel engine.

The Range Rover Evoque is one of the most recognisable cars from Land Rover, the luxury compact SUV has been updated and introduced in its 2017 avatar. The prices for the new 2017 Range Rover Evoque starts at Rs. 49.10 lakh and goes up to Rs. 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Styling on the new Evoque stays largely unchanged but the biggest change to the Evoque is under the hood, the Evoque features the new Ingenium 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-charged diesel engine which produces 180 PS and 430 Nm of torque. The power’s sent to all four-wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission, the new engine on the Evoque is 20 kg lighter than the previous generation engine and more efficient, the Evoque is the first Land Rover in India to get this power-train. This engine also features in the recently launched Jaguar F-Pace.

In the cabin the Range Rover DNA is communicated throughout the interior in the detailing, strong lines and clean surfaces are combined with contemporary finishers. Details include the use of premium materials such as Oxford leather, twin-needle stitching and deeply padded door inserts. Oxford leather seats come as standard on HSE and HSE Dynamic models. The new 10-inch Touchscreen is an addition to the interior, than the standard 8-inch Touchscreen, this feature comes as standard on the HSE and HSE Dynamic models. The in-car technology has the addition of the new InControl Touch Pro infotainment system. This technology optimises in-car connectivity by providing faster responses and a more intuitive operation for users.

On the occasion of the launch Rohit Suri, President, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said: “Range Rover Evoque has gained immense popularity and success since its launch in the Indian market and today we are excited to introduce the 2017 Model Year New Range Rover Evoque to our customers. The fabulous design, coupled with class-leading technology and luxury features make the New Range Rover Evoque an unbeatable choice.”

An exclusive special Edition Range Rover Evoque has been introduced as a part of updates made to the SUV. Known as the ‘Ember’ edition, this striking red and black luxury SUV has a host of design enhancements to showcase Evoque’s silhouette. The Ember Edition is based on the attributes of the Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic with exterior details including a Firenze Red roof to contrast the Santorini Black body colour. The Ember theme continues inside with Ebony black seats with a contrasting Pimento red stitch among the many design features.

Story: Sahej Patheja