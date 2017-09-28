MG Motor India Take Over General Motors’ Halol Plant

Reputed British car manufacturer, MG Motor have set their sights on India. They have taken over the General Motors’ plant in Halol, Gujarat. MG Motor India is currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese automobile giant, SAIC Motor Corp.

They have revealed that post acquiring the Halol plant, they intend to release their first product in 2019 followed by another the following year.

Commenting on this move, MG Motor India President and Managing Director, Rajeev Chaba said, “We acquired the Halol plant last week. An agreement has been inked with the Gujarat government and the land transfer and handover have also been completed.”

When questioned about the product portfolio for India, MG Motor India said that they have a number of platforms to choose from, courtesy of the parent company, SAIC Motor Corp. They are currently in the process of deciding which ones will be a perfect fit for the Indian market.

They have guaranteed that although the cars will be designed at their global design centres, the ones manufactured in India will conform to international standards while in line with Indian safety and emission norms. MG Motor were known for their two-seater roadster sports cars. Let’s wait and see what they have in store for us in 2019.

Image and Source: Financial Express

Story: Joshua Varghese