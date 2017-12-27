Mercedes-Benz introduce AMG Pit stop service in India



Mercedes-Benz India have announced special ‘AMG Pit-stops’ for customers of the high-performance brand at their AMG Performance Centres across the country. AMG car owners can now oversee, in person, their cars being priority serviced by specialist hands trained in Affalterbach. They will also have a dedicated crew of service advisers and diagnostic engineers. AMG-approved tools and kits will be used and if any spares are not in stock, they would be air-freighted at no extra cost to the customer.

Speaking on the occasion, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Mercedes-Benz India has been on a determined drive to create tangible service differentiation for its customers and relentlessly innovate through its service offerings. The brand’s topmost ranking in the recent J.D. Power 2017 India Customer Service Index study, is a clear testimony to this differentiation which is highly appreciated by our customers. The importance of personalized service experience is a key enabler in driving customer satisfaction in the luxury segment and we want to offer it to our AMG and Specialty cars owners. The dedicated AMG Bays across the 7 APCs will have highly personalized and prioritized service with shortest turnaround time, and aim to create a service experience which is as delightful and satisfying, as driving an AMG. The luxury performance and specialty car segment in India has immense growth possibility and requires special attention for customized service.”

The first of this was inaugurated in Pune, and soon six new AMG Performance Centers will begin operation in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and recently inaugurated APCs in Chennai and Kochi.