Maserati’s Paper-art Ghibli

Maserati, the Italian luxury car manufacturers, unveil an attractive paper art installation of their iconic model ‘Ghibli’.

This paper replica was displayed by Maserati around Lodha’s World Tower crest arena in Mumbai. This event was mainly organised for art lovers, automotive experts and exclusively for Maserati owners.

The life-size paper art took about 45 days and was put together by Cocktail Art Co. The masterpiece was done with such perfection where in every minute detail from the 1967 Maserati Ghibli is highlighted.

Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India said, “Everything that Maserati builds is ‘The Absolute Opposite of Ordinary’. While some automobiles are inspired by basic geometry, Maserati boasts of a rich deisgn heritage that dates back a decade, which in itself has been an inspiration for design evolution in the industry. The Ghibli paper art installation that we have unveiled today is a testimony to that.”

Sukhbir Bagga, Managing Director of Group Petal, also said, “We are proud to present this paper-art installation of the first Maserati Ghibli, the mark “I”, that was launched in 1967 as a two-door, two-seater grand tourer with a V8 engine. The Ghibli has achieved tremendous success worldwide since its introduction, and today’s Maserati Ghibli range continues to offer unmistakable class, top-quality performance and a thrilling yet comfortable drive in an eye-catching four-door sports executive sedan.”

The Ghibli is a four-door sports sedan and was the first-ever car in the executive segment space by the Italian luxury brand. The name “Ghibli” originates from hot and dry, dust-bearing desert wind descending from the interior highlands of Libya towards the Mediterranean Sea.

Story: Richie Fernandes