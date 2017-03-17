Mahindra’s New Compact SUV

Mahindra and Mahindra are currently working on a brand new compact SUV, which will be shown to the public in early 2018. The Indian automotive giant is working with their South Korean partner SsangYong to develop this new vehicle dubbed S201. It will be placed above the Scorpio but below the XUV500, meaning, it will be priced in the same region as the Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster, two main rivals for this upcoming compact SUV.

Anyway, the compact SUV will be based on SsangYong’s popular Tivoli, which was apparently slated for an India launch. However, the company does not plan on launching the Tivoli in the country anymore. On the contrary, Mahindra will be using the Tivoli platform to develop the S201.

Legendary Italian design house and Mahindra’s latest acquisition, Pininfarina, will be responsible for styling the S201, which will be the first Mahindra vehicle to feature the brand’s new design language. This very design language will also find its way into future Mahindra products. SsangYong too are helping with the design of the S201.

There is a new 1.5-litre petrol engine in the works as well, which will initially power the S201, and later, other Mahindra products as well. With the S201. With three entities involved in the making of a single compact SUV, it will be interesting to see the result of this teamwork, which could help Mahindra have a fairly big piece of the compact SUV segment.

Source: www.zigwheels.com