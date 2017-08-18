Mahindra XUV500 Now With Infotainment Tweaks

Mahindra have given their flagship SUV, the XUV500, a bit of a tech update with the infotainment system now becoming a lot smarter than before.

The Mahindra XUV500 has received some new tech updates, including Android Auto, Connected Apps, Ecosense & Emergency Call. Android Auto, of course, allows your infotainment to mirror your Android phone, with special car-based apps also available to enhance your drive experience. Connected Apps are a bunch of pre-loaded apps that can be voice-controlled and work through Wi-Fi (a mobile hotspot or a dongle). The current app list includes Gaana, Criclive, Zomato, BookMyShow, Hashtag (Social media), and more.

Ecosense is a driving analytics setup that tracks your driving pattern and gives you minute-by-minute updates on how well you are driving through an Ecoscore. This score is calculated based on parameters such as ‘Excessive High Speed, Optimal Gear Selection, Aggressive Acceleration, Excessive Idling Duration, Aggressive Braking and Clutch Override.’ This feature also comes with an accompanying app and website, and you can also share results on your social media – Facebook Twitter, and WhatsApp, if you so wish.

Lastly, Emergency Call does exactly what the name suggests. If your phone is connected to the car via Bluetooth, and the airbags are deployed in an accident, the app comes into its own. It automatically makes a phone call to emergency services and Mahindra’s own WithYouHamesha customer service. SMS’s with your Google Maps based location and an alert of your predicament are also sent to the aforementioned emergency services, along with two numbers that you can save as per your needs.

Mahindra claim these technological innovations will be a game-changer in the market and also confirmed that eventually they will eventually be deployed across their portfolio of vehicles.