Maharashtra Electric Vehicles Policy in Final Stage

At long last, the Maharashtra government is all set to introduce a policy to set incentives for companies manufacturing electric vehicles, and for buyers purchasing these vehicles. Manufactures will receive a refund of the state goods and services tax (SGST), while car buyers will be offered a 15 per cent subsidy on the price of the car. This is a great initiative to promote the sales on non-polluting electric vehicles in the state, and the government is projecting electric vehicle sales of up to a lakh a year in the next three to five years.

The Maharashtra state government is also planning to introduce electric buses in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane and Nasik, with the goal of electric mobility making up 5 per cent of the state’s total public transport in the next three to five years.