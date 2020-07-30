Limited Edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle Introduced India

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is a global limited edition of the SUV and has just been introduced in India. The special variant will have only 250 units produced in India and offers bold design themes.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle will be offered in the newly-introduced Longitude Plus trim that will sport everything such as keyless entry, engine Start/Stop button, frequency damped suspension, electronic stability control, hill start assist, cruise control, and a whole lot more.

The new Night Eagle will be offered in four colour options – Exotica Red, Magnesio Grey, Vocal White, and Brilliant Black. The rest of the SUV features black accents throughout including the Jeep badge at the front and rear. You also get large 18-inch black wheels as standard. The interior has a similar black-themed story which includes the seats that feature ‘Techno Leather’ upholstery.

Two engine options are available with one being a 1.4-litre BS6 turbo-petrol Multiair that makes 162 hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a seven-speed DDCT gearbox. The second option is a 2.0-litre BS6 turbo-diesel Multijet unit that produces 173 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The diesel variant gets to transmission options, either a six-speed manual set-up or the choice of a nine-speed automatic transmission. The diesel automatic though is the only variant that comes with 4×4 capability.

Pricing for the Jeep Compass Night Eagle starts at Rs 20.14-lakh for the petrol, Rs 20.75-lakh for the diesel manual, and Rs 23.31-lakh for the diesel automatic. Please note that all prices listed here are ex-showroom. Bookings are open for the Night Eagle via Jeep’s online platforms or showrooms.